Daryl Arlan Holmes
Daytona Beach, FL - Daryl Arlan Holmes (54), of Daytona Beach, Florida and native of Colchester, Vt. passed away on June 1, 2020 after a short illness. He was the son of Joyce H. Holmes (Colchester) and Arlan Glenn Holmes (deceased).

Daryl graduated from Colchester High School and very much enjoyed refereeing high school hockey games. He was an avid Montreal Habs hockey fan and loved tormenting anyone who was willing to go to Montreal with him and Papa. Even after moving to Florida, he continued to go to Habs games in Tampa and Sunshine with his sister Jody.

Saratoga race track, NASCAR, fishing, camping, deep-sea fishing, hunting and kayaking were all some of his favorite activities; especially when done with his son, Ryan.

While living in Vt., he was employed as a chef in various food service industries but, though it was sometimes grueling and dangerous work transporting horses to race tracks, airports, farms and individuals; hauling horses was the job he loved the most.

Daryl had a great sense of humor and always had a number of great stories, believable or not.

He is survived by his son Ryan Holmes of Milton; siblings - Gary and Joanni Holmes (Colchester), Kim Holmes (Colchester), Jody Holmes (Daytona Beach, FL), Kevin and Donna Holmes (Milton) and Stacy Holmes (Orlando, FL); nieces and nephews - Jason and Andrea Sandvil and children Nathan and Sariana (Oviedo, FL), Nikki Thibault (Daytona Beach, FL), Eric Thibault (Orlando, FL), Kory Holmes (Milton), Kara Holmes (Milton), Trevor Hazen (Washington, DC).




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
