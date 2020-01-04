|
David Allison Miller
So. Burlington - Born October 1930 in Paris, Kentucky, Bourbon County, the heart of Bluegrass country, died December 28, 2019; believes in God, is a Methodist, and a Republican. Son of and predeceased by H. Allison Miller, M.D. and Rebecca Louisa (Pullin) Miller, R.N.; predeceased by my beloved younger brother, Phillip R. Miller, who died as a result of an auto accident. Graduate of Marion (Indiana) High School 1948, Indiana University 1952 B.S., Lieutenant in U.S. Infantry 1952-1954, and University of Chicago MBA 1956. Married the love of my life, Barbara Sue Lynn on January 24, 1953; Father to Rebecca (Robert Cota) Miller and Kathleen (David) Morrison, Grandfather to Nicholas (Elaine Hansard) Esposito and Valerie (Mathew) Haskins. Other family includes Wynston (Patricia) Lynn, James E. (Dianna) Lynn, Jeff (Annette) Lynn, Madison and McKenna Lynn, Christi (John) Gonner, James R. Lynn, Katy (Paul) Workman and Nolan Workman, Don Childers, and Richard Lynn (predeceased). I want to include people who have made great contributions in my development and progress in life: my mother Becky Miller, Thomas Anderson, Claude E. Rude, my wife Susy Miller, William L. Branson, Charles H. Ramelkamp, M.D., Lawrence L. Weed, M.D., Frederich H. Tuttle, Mark A. Pitcher, M.D. Professional Experience: 1956-1968 Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital, formerly Cleveland City Hospital, a primary teaching hospital of Case Western Reserve University. I spent one-third of my professional life in various administrative positions including Director of the hospital from 1965-1968. This experience served me well in each of my subsequent positions. 1968-1969 Hough Norwood Family Health Care Project responsible for implementing a neighborhood health care project sponsored by a federal economic equal opportunity grant through the city of Cleveland. 1969-1971 Director of Comprehensive Health Planning; I was invited to Vermont by Governor Deane Davis to direct the efforts to implement Section 314 of the Public Health Law which called for establishing a state and regional health care planning agency. I served as Assistant Dean of the (UVM) College of Medicine accountable for the conduct of the Northern New England Regional Medical Program. 1971-1973 Health Systems, Inc.; Chief Executive Officer responsible for acquiring and implementing an experimental health services delivery system contract for the State of Vermont. This was the rational extension of the Comprehensive Health Plan. 1973-1981 PROMIS Laboratory; Administrator operating a computerized medical record system in hospital wards at The Medical Center Hospital of Vermont. 1981-1994 PROMIS Inc.; President responsible for managing incorporation of the company in transition from the PROMIS Laboratory of the University of Vermont. We sold the system and the company to Vencor, Inc, a Louisville, KY health care corporation. 1994 I retired.
I enjoyed many retirement hours owning a camp on Shadow Lake in Glover, VT. Community Service; I was elected to the South Burlington School Board in 1972. I was the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the South Burlington School Board 1973-1981. I was elected to the Board of Trustees of Burlington College in 1987-1989.
There will be no visitation hours per my wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in my memory may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.
A Memorial Service will be held in May of 2020 and will be announced in a later edition of the Free Press. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020