David Auclair
Williston - David C. Auclair, 45, of Williston died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was born in Burlington, VT on March 2, 1974 the son of Robert and Danelle (Butler) Auclair.
David worked as a property manager for Tronos where the family weren't just employers, they were friends. He was there for anyone who needed a helping hand.
With his love of motorcycles, he enjoyed charity rides like Rolling Thunder and the Autism Ride. He loved riding with friends anywhere and anytime, especially bike week in Daytona with his parents. His other love was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. With his big heart he never met a stranger, only friends that hadn't crossed his path.
David is survived by his wife Angela Auclair; his children Kory George, Thomas George, Matthew George, Nicholas George, and Danniel Auclair; his parents Robert and Danelle Auclair; maternal grandmother Janet Yendrzeski; his sister Melisa Semprebron and her husband Shawn; his aunt Dianne Auclair, and by his many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 19, from 3pm to 6pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, at 10:00am at St. John Vianney Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, So. Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations in David's memory may be made to the Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services, 58 South Main St. Waterbury, VT 05676. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 18, 2019