Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
David B. Ballard Obituary
David B. Ballard

St. Albans - David B. Ballard, 58, formerly of Essex Junction, passed away August 14, 2019, after a courageous 5 year battle with ALS, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, between 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. A service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at Corbin and Palmer with a burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Essex Junction.

A complete obituary will appear at a later date on corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 17, 2019
