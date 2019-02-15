|
David C. Landry, Sr.
Colchester - David C. Landry Sr., son of George and Eva, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, at the Colchester home that he was born in. He was 78 years old. At his side was his wife of 54 years, Carleen Martin Landry. He leaves behind a legacy of love through his children. David Landry Jr. and Michelle Lamothe, Deanna and Greg Lawrence, Douglas and Amy Landry, and Diane Landry. His grandchildren, Jodi, Rick, Christopher, Nicole, Hillary, Krista, Shelby, Megan, Bruce, Patrick, Lindsey, Ethan, Alexis, Steph, Hayden, Keagan, Lily, Samantha, Kyler, Alex. He loved his 7 great-grandchildren and the countless children that he loved and treated like his own. In his youth he would walk to St. Francis Xavier School in Winooski. At age 29, he was granted honorable discharge from the military as a Sgt. in the Army National Guard. He worked at Mount St. Mary's Convent in Burlington, caring for the sisters and the Church. He was loving, giving, and faithful. He had an incredible sense of humor and love of life. David is predeceased by his siblings; Louise, Beatrice, Raymond, Clayton, Roland, Rita, Lorraine, and Jean Marie. He is survived by his brother Norman and sister Eva Rose, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 AM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019