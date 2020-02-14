|
|
David Corning Ward
Brentwood, TN - David Corning Ward died peacefully in his home in Brentwood, Tennessee on February 1, 2020. David is survived by his wife Jane Ward of Brentwood, Tennessee, daughters Madeline (Benjamin) Hulbert of Montpelier, Vermont and Elizabeth (Andrew) Benson of Arlington, Virginia, grandson Finneas William Hulbert, siblings Melissa Ward of Essex Junction, Vermont, Jeffery Ward and his wife Michelle of Santee, California, and Gregory Ward and his wife Sheila of Aventura, Florida, plus many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by parents Diane Ward and Ronald Ward.
Dave was born on December 27, 1956 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1975 where he loved playing football and made the All State Team Junior and Senior year. After graduating from Essex, he enrolled in the ROTC program at the University of Vermont, graduating in 1979. He was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Dave was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and stationed at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He married the former Peggy Roy in 1980, relocating to Connecticut where his two daughters were born. He was later assigned to Norwich University as Assistant Commandant to the Corps of Cadets and later obtained his Master's degree. He retired in 2001 as a Lieutenant Colonel. Dave married his wife Jane in 2010, making their home in Brentwood, Tennessee.
He enjoyed football, family, good food, and outdoor sports, particularly hunting with his dear friend, Dale Rowell at "Dun Movin'" in Hardwick, Vermont. Some of his favorite pastimes were riding his snowmobile or ATV, and watching football games and races (especially the Daytona 500). A Military memorial and burial honoring Dave's life will take place at Fairview Cemetery located at 23-73 Old Colchester Road, Essex Junction, Vermont on May 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow at the VFW located at 73 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been established in David's memory at Essex High School for a student athlete who played football and made All State their Junior and Senior years. Please consider sending donations to
Essex High School
David Ward Scholarship
Attn: Rob Reardon
2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020