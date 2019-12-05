|
David (Dave) Douglas Cozzens
Essex Junction - David (Dave) Douglas Cozzens, 92, formerly of Essex Junction, died peacefully on December 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Leominster, Massachusetts on May 9, 1927 to Augustus Waldo and Alice Conner Cozzens.
Dave married Anne Beers on June 19, 1948 and together they raised four children, David, Paul, Janne, and Andrew. The family moved to Essex Junction in 1952 where Dave was an active member of the First Congregational Church. Dave was employed for 37 years at the New England Telephone Company. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed working for the Lake Champlain Ferry service in Grand Isle. He also spent time woodcarving, sailing, and golfing with Anne. After Anne's passing in 1992, Dave split his time between Florida and his camp in North Hero.
Dave was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in World War II on a minesweeper in the South Pacific. He was also a member of the Bell Atlantic Telephone Pioneers and was a member of the Free Masons since 1949, most of that time spent with Ethan Allen Lodge No. 72 achieving a Past Masters Degree.
Dave was blessed throughout his life to have many friends. He was very caring and thoughtful and after meeting a person he never forgot their name. He always made all those around him feel warm and welcome.
Dave is survived by his children David (Becky) Cozzens II of Huntington, Paul (Wendie) Cozzens of Underhill, Janne (Howard) Giles of South Burlington, and Andrew of Fairfield, Iowa. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren Alyssa (Paul) Lasher, Justin (Jill) Cozzens, Adam (Trish) Giles, Josh (Molly) Cozzens, Lindsey (Geoff) Campion, and Abbey (John) Lombardo, as well as great-grandchildren Brady and Eli Lasher, Céline and Alix Cozzens, Aidan Giles, Evan and Andrew Campion, and Paul Lombardo.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the caring and kind staff at The Gazebo where Dave made his home for the past two years. He also loved the many friends he made while residing there. Thanks also, to the folks with Home Health & Hospice and the kind and gentle care and support they gave to Dave and to his family during the past month.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, One Church Street, Essex Junction, VT on Sunday evening, December 8, 2019 at 6:30 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to Gazebo Senior Living, 1530 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403, or The University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or to a .
Full Military Honors will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery in Randolph at a later date to be determined by the family.
