David Franklin Bitler, 81, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Helen Porter Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury.
He was born on May 10, 1938 in Lawrence, MA the son of Harold and Ruth Bitler. David was a member of American Legion Post 14. He loved history and watching sports. David enjoyed traveling with his family and visiting historical sites, as Gettysburg and Football Hall of Fame. He had many hobbies; hunting, fishing, and camping, but especially enjoyed being with family and friends.
David is survived by his wife Caroline (Coyle) Bitler of Panton, daughter Amanda Jo, husband Fletcher Christiansen, 2 sons, David Bitler, wife Angela and Wayne Shea, wife Sandra, 8 Grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, a brother Paul Bitler, wife Doris, a sister Carol Hill and predeceased by husband Kenneth, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at a later date. David's family wishes to thank all of the staff at the Porter Facility for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Addison Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753 or Helen Porter Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, 30 Porter Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020