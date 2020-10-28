David G. Cunningham Jr.
Starksboro - David G. Cunningham Jr., 57, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home in Starksboro. He was born January 16, 1963 in Burlington the son of David and Alberta (Cota) Cunningham Sr.
He loved hunting and the outdoors. He loved playing with his grand kids, niece and nephews. He enjoyed riding his four wheeler, and he loved his dogs Buddy and Jasmine. Dave has a big heart and it was made of gold, he would do anything for anyone and enjoyed helping others.
David is survived by daughter Malinda Her husband Danny and her children Isabella, Isiac, Isiah. Dave's son David Cunningham III and his daughter Bailey. Dave's youngest son Cory.
His younger brother George Cunningham his wife Marlene and their daughter Chelsea, her children Avah, Alex, Ayden and Arya.
His younger sister penny and her husband Edward Stutzman who passed in August his children Tonya Cunningham, Taylor Cunningham and his girlfriend Cassie Miller and their daughter Lillian Stutzman.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery in Starksboro. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com