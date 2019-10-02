|
David George Hebert
Essex - David George Hebert of Essex, passed away on September 29th. David was born on April 2, 1959 to Hector G. Hebert and Betty (Aldrich) Hebert. He was loved by his family and friends. David had an amazing artistic ability. He was well known for his beautiful Native American artwork. His artwork was a wonderful outlet when he was dealing with tough times. He is survived by his Siblings, Cindy Hebert and Steve Hebert both of Colchester, and Stacy Hebert of Essex, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Daniel Childs, John Hebert, sisters Judith Wallace, Jane Hebert, Heidi Chandler. The family would like to thank Carolyn Brewer for being such a big part of David's life as well as the Howard Center for their great work and services. A private celebration of life will be held by the immediate family. Arrangements are in care of Stephen Gregory & Sons.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019