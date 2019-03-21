|
|
David Homer Morway
South Hero - David Homer Morway 68, passed away peacefully at home in South Hero, VT on March 18th, 2019.
David was the youngest of Robert and Betty (Deirolf) Morway's two sons, born November 6th, 1950 in Burlington, Vermont. He attended high school at Fryeburg Academy in Maine, graduating in 1969. After Fryeburg, Dave attended Maine Maritime Academy in Castine Maine, graduating in 1973.
Upon graduating from Maine Maritime, he worked for 38 years on the high seas with the U.S. Merchant Marine fleet. David traveled to 89 different U.S. ports, 126 foreign ports in 62 foreign countries. In 1986, Dave took command of the newly commissioned M/V Gus W. Darnell, his first charge as Captain and the title he held for the latter 28 years of his career. An oil tanker, the Darnell was sub-contracted by the U.S. Government to resupply many strategic fuel facilities around the world, including Tule, Greenland in the Arctic to McMurdo Station in the Antarctic, and all points in between. In 1998, David left the tanker industry and joined the Governments Pre-Position Program stationed in the Persian Gulf until 2001. David finished his career on the Military Sealift Command's Surge vessels.
After his retirement in 2011, David volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, CIDER of So. Hero (building access ramps for the handicapped), and the SNAP program at Smugglers Notch Ski Resort assisting the handicapped with skiing.
David married Ann A. Stowe (of Colchester) in 1975. After getting their start in Colchester, they built a home in South Hero, VT, in 1984, where they reside today. It was there they raised their two sons - Eric and Sven.
David is survived by his wife, Ann of South Hero, Eric (son) and Christina Morway of Carson City, NV and his youngest son Sven Morway of South Hero; four grandchildren Leif, Asa, Fletcher and Clara Morway of Carson City, NV. David has one brother, Robert L. Morway Jr. and wife Mary Ellen of Philadelphia, PA.; his mother-in-law, Alwilda Stowe of Essex; his brother-in-law, Bruce Stowe of South Burlington; six nieces and nephews: Jenn Revoir and husband Jason of Shelburne, Bobby Morway and wife Jen of Essex, Justin Morway and wife Heidi of Williston, Lindsay Mignott and husband David of Essex, Craig Stowe and wife Becky of Essex, and Rebecca Stowe and husband David Miner of Jupiter, FL.
Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton.
A celebration-of-life service will be held on Friday, March 29th at 1 pm in the Congregational Church of South Hero located on South Street in South Hero. Burial will be held later in the spring in the Grand Isle Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the to be used for cancer research in care of the , 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495-1460
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019