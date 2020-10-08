David Joseph Mahoney
New Smyrna Beach, FL - David Joseph Mahoney, 81, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Dave was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 9, 1938 to Francis Xavier and Anna Esther (Murphy) Mahoney, both of Cambridge. After graduating from Arlington (MA) High School, Dave earned a bachelor's degree in physical education from Boston University. Dave played ice hockey for the Terriers and was a member of the 1959-60 team that finished third in the NCAA tournament. In the summers, he was a lifeguard and swimming instructor at the Arlington Boys' Club, where he was cited for saving a young boy from drowning after falling through broken ice in Arlington's Spy Pond.
Dave lived in North Hero, Vermont for almost 25 years. He taught physical education in Colchester, Vermont, and patrolled the waters of Lake Champlain as a deputy in the Grand Isle County (VT) Sheriff's Department and the Vermont State Police's Marine Division. Dave relocated to Florida in 1988, where he spent his time enjoying fishing and boating. Dave was a devoted husband to Grace, an incredible father to David Jr., and a source of endless entertainment to all that were lucky enough to count him as a friend.
Dave is survived his wife, Grace Lindblom, her daughter Lisa, grandson Robert, Robert's wife Lindsay and their children, Collin and Lilly; his son, David Jr., David's wife Christine, and their children, Brigid and Sean; his sister Mary and Mary's husband Bob; and his brother Bill and Bill's wife Jeannie. He was recently predeceased by his older brother Frank. Dave will be missed deeply by his family and friends. He will be memorialized in a private ceremony.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.