David Lawrence Shea
Winooski - It is with great sadness that the family of David Lawrence Shea announces his passing on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 66 after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
David was born on April 29, 1952 in Burlington, Vermont to Vernon and Aurora (Lapierre) Shea. He attended Rice Memorial High School and graduated from the University of Vermont. On April 14, 1978 he married the love of his life, Patricia
Connolly. He was known to many as "Brother Dave", a beloved friend, sibling, father, papa, and husband. He never had a negative thing to say and taught many to live in the present moment. He was a charmer, prankster, and overall kind man. Dave enjoyed hosting parties such as his annual tailgating party to support his favorite team, the Jets, his Christmas Eve party, and many wine tastings throughout the years. After thirty-plus years with Farrell Distributing, he retired in October 2017. He could often be
found at his favorite, local hangout, McKee's Pub in Winooski, drinking a Bud in his own Jets glass while socializing with friends and watching his favorite teams. Dave could always put a smile on your face by simply saying his coined phrase, "you're looking marvelous today!"
He is survived by his wife of forty years, Patricia Shea; their three children, Kiley (Ian) Campbell, Bridget Shea, and Mikaela (Colin Dunn) Shea; his four adoring grandsons, Shane Mobley, Reid and Declan Campbell, and Milo Dunn; his eight brothers and
sisters, Thomas (Therese) Shea, Paul (Janine) Shea, Edward (Patricia) Shea, Cheryl (Michael) Benjamin, Patricia (Andy Devost) Shea, Mary (Guy) Hauck, Christopher (Linne) Shea, and Pamela (James Vincent) Shea; his mother, Aurora Shea; his
mother-in-law Helen Connolly; his brother-in-law, Daniel Connolly; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. David was predeceased by his father, Vernon Shea, and father-in-law, John Connolly.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to their favorite University of Vermont nurse, Milton Rosa-Ortiz. His passion and kindness helped ease the family's pain during this difficult time. They would also like to thank the McClure Miller Respite House and the VNA nurses.
Visiting hours will be held at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington on Thursday, April 4 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5 at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Catholic Church in Burlington. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Burlington. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the McClure Miller Respite House at 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019