David M. Bouffard Bouffard
Winooski - David M. Bouffard, 59, died peacefully Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center following a long illness. David was born on June 23, 1960 in Waterbury, CT the son of Charles and Lillian (Lavergne) Bouffard. In 1973, the family moved to Winooski, VT. There he attended St. Francis Xavier School, went on to Rice Memorial High School and, upon graduation, joined the US Air Force. David served as an Armament Specialist on B-52 bombers at Wurtsmith AFB Michigan and F-4 fighters at Clark AB in the Philippines. While there he met his wife Brenda. He completed his enlistment at Mountain Home AFB Idaho. David returned to Vermont continuing his military career as a full- time member of the VT Air National Guard where he managed the aircraft Weapons Load training program. He supported numerous deployments including several Middle East Operations before retiring in 2005. He went on to work at IBM until illness forced him into early retirement.
In life, David was a quiet gentle person with a generous loving heart who, although mild mannered, took pleasure in playing practical jokes. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and taking long walks, often contemplating philosophy and spirituality. He was an avid reader of military history and aviation. He took great pride in building historically accurate models displayed in landscaped diorama settings. He especially loved spending time with his daughters and the company of his dogs.
David leaves behind his devoted daughters, Marissa and Devon Bouffard of Winooski; their mother Brenda Bouffard of Jericho; his father Charles Bouffard and wife Mary of Plymouth, CT; his sisters Susan Bouffard, Charlene Maille and spouse George, and Janet Bouffard, his brother Alan and wife Priscilla, all of Essex Junction. He also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews; and 4 great nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Lillian, in 1986.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held later this summer at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. The family would like to thank his caregivers at Starr Farm and at the UVM Medical Center ER and the staff on Miller 5.
Donations in his memory can be made to Alzheimer's disease Research or the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020