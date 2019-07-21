|
David M. Lawrence
Eden - David M. Lawrence, 54, died unexpectedly on Wednesday July 17, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 1pm at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, located at 566 VT -15, Johnson, VT with a reception following at David and Melissa's home.
Burial will be in the VT Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Randolph on July 29, 2019 at 1pm.
To view David's complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 21, 2019