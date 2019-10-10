|
|
David McHugh Holmes
South Burlington - David McHugh Holmes, of South Burlington, VT, passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 86. David was born in New York City, NY on August 3, 1933 and was raised in Underhill, VT. After graduating from Georgetown Preparatory School, he attended college at St. Michael's College, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1956.
David later served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany for 3 years. He was honorably discharged from service in 1959. He then met the love of his life, Rita Wheel, who he married on May 13, 1961.
After more than 30 years with Champlain Cable, where he worked as an engineer designing wiring for space rockets used by NASA, David settled into retirement. He spent his retirement years working a number of jobs including various delivery and courier services. As a devout Catholic, he also served as an usher in the church for many years.
One of David's greatest loves in life was the stock market. It was not uncommon to find him watching the stock market ticker on TV, reading about the stocks, or watching many news reports about stocks. And, he was always willing to talk stocks with anyone who was interested in listening.
David also enjoyed watching sports on TV including golf, baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants, and thoroughly enjoyed watching Tiger Woods on the golf course. When he wasn't watching sports, he was playing them. He spent many hours golfing and bowling, especially with his best friends Burt Bushey and Al Williams.
David is survived by his son Michael Holmes and his wife Lisa, son James Holmes and his wife Brenda, daughter Lisa Pratt and her husband Todd, 6 beautiful grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and his best friend Wilburt Bushey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
David is pre-deceased by his wife Rita Wheel Holmes, his daughter Karen Cabral, his mother and father, Jesse and Florence Holmes, and his sister Clara Nelson.
The family would especially like to thank caregivers and nurses The Arbors at Shelburne and Bayada Hospice for taking such good care of David through his battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Visitation hours will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4 PM - 7 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St., Winooski, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Family Parish, 36 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, VT. Interment to follow Mass at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Avenue, Burlington, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in honor of David.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019