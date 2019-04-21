|
David O. Wade
Phillipston, MA - David O. Wade, of Phillipston, MA died at 90 years of age on April 16, 2019 after a brief hospital stay. Among many positions Dave held were the Science Department Chairmanship of Champlain Valley Union High School and a Special Education Lecturer at the University of Vermont.
His wife of 65 years, Marty suffered a severe brain injury in midlife which changed both of their lives forever. The loyalty and devotion that Marty and Dave shared as they coped with the adversity of her care served as inspiration for all who knew them.
David is survived by his daughter Cathy Szal and her husband Gerry of Phillipston, MA and their children Will and his partner Kyra and her daughter Safia, and Fenn and their partner Nadya, and his son Chris and his wife Ginny of Charlotte, VT and their sons Drew and his wife Sam, and Ross and his fiance Becca. Dave is predeceased by his wife Marty and his son Norm.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26 at 11:00 am in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 242 Central Street, Winchendon, MA. Burial will be in the Village Cemetery in Hinesburg, VT on May 18.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019