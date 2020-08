Or Copy this URL to Share

David Otis Oliver born November 28, 1943 passed away on August 04,2020 in Palmetto FL following a brief illness. Dave owned a successful family painting business in the Burlington area for more than sixty years. A full obituary will follow at a later date.









