David Otis Oliver



Palmetto, FL - David Otis Oliver, age 76 of South Hero and Palmetto, Florida, died August 4, 2020. Dave was unable to return to Vermont due to a terminal illness and while in the hospital he became ill with the Coronavirus and passed away shortly after. Due to the pandemic, his family was unable to be with him as he was reunited with his mother Alice, father Kenneth, brother James and son Timothy who predeceased him.



David was born and raised in Burlington, Vermont and graduated from Burlington High School in 1961. Shortly after high school David started his own business, Oliver Painting, which he successfully ran for almost 60 years. Though he retired five years ago, passing the business to his son Jeremy, his love for work kept him busy doing jobs for friends and family.



Dave also attended University of Vermont and served in the Air Guard. When he began going to Florida for the winter, he became active in the park where he lived serving on the board of directors for three years, recently he was elected president, was always a favorite host at coffee hour entertaining everyone with endless jokes and sense of humor, was a member of the boat club and developed a passion for Shuffleboard.



Dave is survived by his wife Jeanne of 36 years, his brother Terry and wife Lynn, his daughter Kim Hatgen and her husband Keith Carrig, his son Jeremy and wife Nicole, two step-daughters whom he thought of as his own, Meaghan and her husband Jacob Sims; and Jessica Wills. Dave is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandson, his dog Georgie and several good friends.



Special thanks to the Intensive Care Staff who took care of Dave and friend Doug Wolfe who supported him when he was home.



A service will be held on Saturday September 26, at 11am at Blue Paddle at the Bay in South Hero followed by a luncheon where social distancing and mask wearing are required.



In lieu of flowers please wear a mask. Donations may be made to the Humane Society.









