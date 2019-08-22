|
David Pels
Burlington - The family of David Pels, who grew up in Burlington, Vt., is heartbroken to announce his unexpected passing.
David graduated from Burlington High School and the University of Vermont, and upon graduating from Cornell Law School, he was hired in 1987 as an attorney at Southern Tier Legal Services in Bath, N.Y., where he worked ever since. He never wanted to do any kind of law other than legal services - free representation for low-income people in civil cases. Since 1998, David specialized in helping victims of domestic abuse.
He also served on the Board of Directors of Pro Action for Steuben and Yates Counties, a Community Action organization, since 2002 and became vice president of the board in 2011. Pro Action provides services including adult literacy, youth job clubs, senior employment programs, head start, child care programs, and energy saving and weatherization programs.
In 2014, Cornell Law School presented David with an Exemplary Public Service Award.
Friend and fellow attorney Alicia Plotkin says: "David supervised and mentored many paralegals and young attorneys over the years, and was unstinting in the time and support he gave. He also was incredibly highly respected and consulted by many, many of us who were trying to figure out litigation strategies or tangle with other questions. The loss to his colleagues is not only for his personal qualities - patient, endlessly kind, humble and gracious - but also for his immense legal skills."
Throughout adulthood, he remained close to his best friends from junior high and high school: Mark Popecki, Emily Skolfield, Frank Leavitt and Robin (Loney) Ploof.
He had many, many dear friends and colleagues in the Southern Tier, and was particularly close to Amy Christensen and her partner Bill Meehan and Alicia Plotkin and her partner Brian Zapf.
David was devoted to his parents, Rose and Ivan Pels. He was a rock of support for them in 2007 when his older sister Mary Ann died from cancer and for Rose when Ivan passed in 2013.
David succumbed to a severe depression. Like our beloved Mary Ann, David was taken from us by an insidious illness - hers was of the body and his was of the mind. It was no one's fault.
David was devoted to and loved by all his family. Mourners include: His beloved mother Rose and his younger brother Rob and sister-in-law Ingrid and their 8-year-old daughter, Molly, whom David absolutely adored; his brother-in-law, Art Levy, and Mary Ann and Art's adult children, Nate and Liz Levy (who, like Molly, were the apples of their uncle's eye) and their partners Frances Goglio and Cullen McDonald; many cousins who he was very close to, and his dear uncle and aunts - Ben and Yolanda Kropsky, Anne Rosenberg, and Gloria Deitcher Kropsky. His loving uncles, Loren Rosenberg and Michael Kropsky, passed before David.
David deeply loved his family, friends, and colleagues, and we loved him back. May his memory always be for a blessing.
A memorial service will be held at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue on Sunday, August 25 at 11 AM. Shiva will be observed Sunday through Tuesday at the home of Rose Pels. Friends are welcome to visit on any of these days starting at 5 PM, and concluding with minyan service at 7 PM. If desired, contributions can be made to Pro Action, 117 East Steuben St., Bath, NY 14810 or any service organization or charity.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019