Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
David Phelps

David Phelps Obituary
David Phelps

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved family member David Phelps. David passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 at his home in Daytona Beach due to natural causes.

A full obituary will appear at a later date outlining calling hours and graveside service once we are through the pandemic facing us all. Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT will be handling the services.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
