David Potvin
Colchester - David Potvin, a passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, in Colchester VT.
Dave cultivated an independent sprit early in life, moving to Colorado right after high school to work and learn construction skills in the booming building economy in the Denver area. He came back to VT and settled in Colchester and started his own construction business PCI, where the center of activity was the ever changing University Mall in South Burlington. Dave became known as The Mall Man, Potvin's Mall.
Dave built numerous retail buildings around Williston, and South Burlington and always took pride in the details.
Dave loved to build things that took imagination. He excelled at retail/commercial construction and was well known throughout the local construction community. He was quick witted, and always had a pearl of wisdom to share on any situation. Dave was known as the go to guy to solve any construction related problem
Dave raced cars, his Harley Davidson motorcycles in his earlier years and was nicknamed Zeke. His early adult life was full of determination, a young man full of the true spirit of loving living life in the moment, on the edge, fearless.
He was an avid boater and loved spending time on Lake Champlain with family and friends. He enjoyed gardening and loved growing tomatoes. His cherry tomatoes became legendary. He enjoyed sharing his tomatoes with his friends and enjoyed all of the local farmers market, picking out the best local pork available and spreading the word about great food.
David is survived by 5 siblings, Tim and his wife Lynn, Susan, Gary, Jeff and his partner Ellen Cipri, and Patrick; a son Travis and his wife Katrina and Dave's grandson, Mason. Dave also leaves behind a daughter Crystal Potvin.
David was a simple man, a private man who drew life's meaning from his relationships with friends and the construction trades people he worked with every day.
He will be greatly missed by his longtime friend of 20 years, employee Peggy Brady, the team at the University Mall, Heather Trombly all the local vendors, subcontractors, tradesman he encountered for the last 40 years.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 6 Green Street, Underhill Center, VT. Reception details will be posted on corbinandpalmer.com.
David was an avid dog lover, please consider a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403 in lieu of flowers.
Only solutions, only solutions
Your friend in life
David
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020