Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Essex - David R. Gottlieb, 73, of Essex VT, died on February 4, 2020 with his wife of 46 years, Lila J. Gottlieb at his side. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of Arthur and Jeri and brother to Bruce. David was a brilliant and witty senior engineer mgr. and has been a member of many engineering societies. David is survived and loved by wife Lila, son Adam, daughter-in-law Lori and grandchildren Jonathan and Kelsey Ruth. A memorial service will be held today,Thursday 2/6/2020 at 11 AM at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St, Burlington. The family will be sitting Shiva Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 2/9/20-2/11/20 between 1-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Lila's home. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
