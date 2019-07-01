|
David Raymond
Burlington - David Raymond (Davey Dave), 27, passed unexpectedly on June 27, 2019 from a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on June 17, 1992 in Burlington VT to parents Edward and Lisa (Atherton)Raymond.
Davey was a joy to everyone who knew him. He grew up in Hinesburg and Burlington playing football and graduating CVU, and the Essex Technical Center in the program of Computer Animation and Web Design in 2010. Growing up David was adventurous with a remarkable imagination, with dreams of becoming the next superhero or ninja. His creativity turned into a passion for fantasy and video games. He was a high-scoring, respected player with countless online friends around the world.
David was known to cheer people up with a good joke, or silly face. He was considerate and thoughtful, offering an ear to listen or hand to help if need be. He had many friends.
It wouldn't be uncommon for Davey and his good friend Calvin Ring to be shut up in his room playing games, and hearing them giggle like two school girls.
Aside from the games, he always loved music and laughter. Music has always been a huge thing for Davey, whether he's listening with his headphones, going to small concerts, or seeing larger tours with Tim Casey.
He enjoyed thrill-seeking activities like riding bikes, ATV's, and cliff jumping. Many hours were spent with his buddy Liam Casey riding Razors and dirt bikes at the pit, and hanging with Brad and Scott Bissonette.
He had recently started a job at his old High School CVU, but before that you could be greeted with one of his big smiles at the Jiffy Mart in Hinesburg.
He leaves behind his parents, his brother Dylan Raymond with fiancee Katie Brigante Sexton, his sister Lindsey Raymond, his grandparents Darlene and Forrest Lander, and David Atherton. Many aunts, uncles and cousins to many to list as he was from a very large and close family.
He was predeceased by his Grandparents William and Rose Raymond, and Patricia Atherton, Uncle Frank and Aunt JoAnne Raymond and Aunt Shelley Raymond.
There will be a viewing at St. Judes Church in Hinesburg on Tuesday July 2nd from 2:00 to 5:00 pm with a short prayer following. We will have a meal around 6:00 at the Little Red Schoolhouse in St. George by the town clerk's office.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 1, 2019