Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
West St.
Essex, VT
View Map
David Rogerson Obituary
David Rogerson

Essex Jct./South Hero - David Rogerson 69 of South Hero and formerly of Essex Jct. passed away suddenly on Sunday July 21, 2019 at home. He leaves his wife Evelyn and children Mathew and Nicole.

Visiting hours will take place this Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on West St. in Essex. Burial will follow the Mass at Holy Family Cemetery in Essex. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 23, 2019
