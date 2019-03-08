|
|
David V. Driscoll
Georgia, VT - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of David V. Driscoll who died as a result of a logging accident March 5, 2019. He was born February 21, 1961 in Morrisville, VT to Carl V. and Mary Patricia (Smith) Driscoll. After graduating from Mount Mansfield Union High School in 1979 he went to work for Engelberth Construction Company retiring in 2018 after 37 years of service. He served in the Vermont National Guard between 1981 - 1985.
David married Laura Ellis in 2002. David loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, boating and gardening. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Driscoll of Georgia, VT, sons Adam, Vincent, his step-son Josh; two grandchildren Allysa and Kai; his mother Pat White and her partner Bill Shields; his father Carl Driscoll; his sisters Sheila Bensen and her husband Eric, Kerrie Johnson and Erin Driscoll.
Visiting hours will be Monday, March 11, 2019 between 12:00 pm - 2:00pm at the Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. A service will immediately follow at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vermont State Police Association, 7 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019