David W. Begins
Pittsford - David Wayne Begins, 64, of Pittsford, VT, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019, surrounded by his family and his canine companion, Jacey. A private celebration of David's life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to: Vermont Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602 or buy a Habitat Stamp in his honor. To view a complete obituary and to leave on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019