David W. Mudgett
Deland, FL - David W. Mudgett of Deland, Florida and formerly of Morrisville, Vermont passed away on April 27th at the age of 86.
He was a legislative Page for the Vermont State House and graduated from Champlain College.
He was honorably discharged as a Corporal E-4 in the US Army.
He was the former Owner of Mudgett - Smalley Motors, and past President of the Vermont Automobile Dealerships.
David was a pilot and certified Vermont flight instructor and CAP member.
He was also a Deputy Sheriff for Lamoille County.
David was a 63-year member of the Free and Accepted Masons Mount Vernon Lodge #8.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia, sons Lance (Stephanie) & Sean (Anne), and daughters Nicole (Les) & Kelly (Chris), Many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will take place at a later date by the family in Vermont.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019