David White
Witherbee - David White, 66 of Witherbee NY, passed peacefully on April 27, 2020
David was the youngest of 7 children Born March 21, 1954 to Ella & Wendell (Bob) White (predeceased). He was also predeceased by his sister Roberta Humiston.
He is survived by his girls Barb and Angie, four sisters Nancy White, Patricia Densome, Judy Karzmarczyk, Barbara White all of Vermont and one brother Wendall (Jr & Jackie) White of New York.
David enjoyed fishing, even taking it to the limit a time or two. He loved the outdoors doing yard work, having fires on his patio and spending time making memories with his family and friends.
David moves to Texas in 1977 to start his 40 year carpentry career. A short few months later the love of his life, Barb, moved south with him. He married his best friend July 11, 1980 and became a father in October 1981. After moving to Vermont for many years they found themself settled in their first home in New York. David spent his life being the best husband/father.
He leaves behind the many people he has met, the family and friends who loved him and most of all his soulmate Barb and his babygirl Angie Faye.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020