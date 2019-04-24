|
Dawn Glennon
Essex Junction - Dawn slipped away peacefully with her companion, Neil "Joe" Kirby by her side. Through a long battle with lung disease, she remained kind-hearted and compassionate.
Before her illness, Dawn worked in medical records. She was most proud of her training and service as an EMT with Richmond VT Fire and Rescue.
Dawn celebrated her 52nd birthday on April 10th, surrounded by friends.
She leaves behind her companion of ten years "Joe" and his family Holly Ott and her boys Riley and Liam; longtime friends Bubba, Sonya, Marsha, Dennis, Connie, Peggy, Gail, Joyce and John; friends at Whitcomb Woods where she was the bingo treasurer; one dear friend Mary Bailey who stopped by daily to chat.
Dawn was predeceased by her mother, Linda (Fellenbaum) Waddell, who fondly called her "Little Wolf."
Thank you to UVM Medical Center staff for outstanding support over the years, and her VNA caregivers who supported her at home.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm at Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019