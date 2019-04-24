Services
Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
(802) 434-2231
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Glennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Glennon


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn Glennon Obituary
Dawn Glennon

Essex Junction - Dawn slipped away peacefully with her companion, Neil "Joe" Kirby by her side. Through a long battle with lung disease, she remained kind-hearted and compassionate.

Before her illness, Dawn worked in medical records. She was most proud of her training and service as an EMT with Richmond VT Fire and Rescue.

Dawn celebrated her 52nd birthday on April 10th, surrounded by friends.

She leaves behind her companion of ten years "Joe" and his family Holly Ott and her boys Riley and Liam; longtime friends Bubba, Sonya, Marsha, Dennis, Connie, Peggy, Gail, Joyce and John; friends at Whitcomb Woods where she was the bingo treasurer; one dear friend Mary Bailey who stopped by daily to chat.

Dawn was predeceased by her mother, Linda (Fellenbaum) Waddell, who fondly called her "Little Wolf."

Thank you to UVM Medical Center staff for outstanding support over the years, and her VNA caregivers who supported her at home.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm at Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now