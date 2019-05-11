|
|
Dawn V. Derridinger
- - Dawn V. Derridinger, passed peacefully surrounded by her children on April 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fl. Born in Lewistown, PA, she grew up in Chambersburg.
Predeceased by her husband Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard K. Derridinger, her mother Alma E. Van Buskirk, father Ebert W. Pyles.
Survived by her brother Joseph AE Van Buskirk, children: Leslie Case, Lori Case, Bennington Derridinger Howlett, Olivia Derridinger, Richard, Jr.; grandchildren: Conor and Kevin Howlett, Emily and Neil Derridinger, and Julia Case-Levine.
She loved meeting new people and cherished her childhood friends. Her humor, intelligence, and compassion will be missed. We have many loving memories and she will live in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to www.cancerresearch.org or www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org 1-855-789-7723. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 11, 2019