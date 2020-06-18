Dawna C. McClellan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawna C. McClellan

Essex Junction - Dawna C. McClellan, 74, of Essex Junction, VT died peacefully on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 in the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.

A graveside service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Underhill Flats Cemetery with Rev. Charles Ranges officiating. Following the interment the family will gather for a reception at Dawna's son's home in Essex.

Arrangements are by Champlain Cremation Service, 132 Main St. in Winooski.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved