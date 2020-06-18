Dawna C. McClellan



Essex Junction - Dawna C. McClellan, 74, of Essex Junction, VT died peacefully on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 in the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.



A graveside service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Underhill Flats Cemetery with Rev. Charles Ranges officiating. Following the interment the family will gather for a reception at Dawna's son's home in Essex.



Arrangements are by Champlain Cremation Service, 132 Main St. in Winooski.









