Dawna C. McClellan
Essex Junction - Dawna C. McClellan, 74, of Essex Junction, VT died peacefully on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 in the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.
A graveside service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Underhill Flats Cemetery with Rev. Charles Ranges officiating. Following the interment the family will gather for a reception at Dawna's son's home in Essex.
Arrangements are by Champlain Cremation Service, 132 Main St. in Winooski.
Essex Junction - Dawna C. McClellan, 74, of Essex Junction, VT died peacefully on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 in the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.
A graveside service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Underhill Flats Cemetery with Rev. Charles Ranges officiating. Following the interment the family will gather for a reception at Dawna's son's home in Essex.
Arrangements are by Champlain Cremation Service, 132 Main St. in Winooski.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.