Dayle John Allen, Sr.



Richmond - Dayle John Allen, Sr., 86, passed away at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT on August 30, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Burlington, VT on October 8, 1933 to John E. and Mildred (Weston) Allen. Dayle grew up in Huntington, VT with his 5 brothers and 3 sisters. After high school he started working as a logger and tapped trees. He moved to Connecticut in the late 1950's where he worked as a landscaper and later in carpentry building many fine homes. Dayle returned to VT in the late 1960's and continued to build homes until his retirement in 1997.



Dayle married Lula Taft of Huntington, VT in 1951. They had 4 children together; 2 sons and 2 daughters. One daughter passed away in the early 1960's. Lula passed away in 1969. Dayle later married Sandra Rublee in 1970. Sandra had 2 sons of her own and she and Dayle had a son together, Dayle, Jr.



Left to cherish Dayle's memory are his wife of 50 years, Sandra, who misses him dearly; sons Harold Allen and wife Cummie of CA, Wesley Allen and partner Susan of Richmond, VT, Dayle Allen, Jr. and wife Julie of Starksboro, VT; daughter Beverly Allen of Morrisville, VT; step-sons Bruce Rublee and his wife Joyce of Starksboro, VT, and William and his wife Laurie of Huntington, VT. Also surviving are six grandchildren, his sister Lois Blair and many dear friends.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store