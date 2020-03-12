|
|
Debbie Anne Moshier
Essex Jct. - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Debbie Moshier, 68, of Essex Junction, on March 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Eagles Club, 1233 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020