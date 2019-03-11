Resources
8/5/1966 - 3/11/2016



Debbie's Song



Though your song would seem silenced

The melody remains in the whisper of the wind

The sound of early morning birds, The gentle hum of the dragon fly. Each note drifting from heaven like falling leaves. The angels weep at its beauty, As those left behind cling to the comfort of your lingering hymn



Forever Loving you,

Mom and Dad, Patrick, Michael and Tammy, Kevin and Sarah, Jonah, Norah, Elijah and Wyatt
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 11, 2019
