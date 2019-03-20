|
|
Debora Batchelor
Essex Center - Debora (Debbie) Batchelor, 71 of Essex Center, VT passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Debbie was born on July 17, 1947 in Burlington, VT to Clifford and Virginia Forgays. On February 26, 1966 she married Dennis Batchelor of Macon, GA; they were married for 42 years prior to his death in 2007.
She is survived by two children, a daughter Denise (Russell) Groll of Essex Center and a son, Dustin Batchelor of Cumberland RI. She has 5 grandchildren, Connor and Riley Groll, and Aiden, Madelyn, and Chase Batchelor. Debbie is also survived by her brother Lanny Forgays and his wife Gail and her sister Sandy Welcome and her husband Carl as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Sherry Giroux and her parents.
Debbie retired from IBM after 28 years of service and as a substitute paraeducation teacher at the Essex Town School System for 8 years. After retiring she found a love of quilting. Her quilting brought her to
Champlain Valley Exposition Arts and Crafts where she worked for 11 years selling quilts from many local talented quilters. "Our Vermont quilts are not only in Vermont, but Canada and throughout New England and beyond". Debbie also enjoyed charity work and made many quilts for disaster
recovery efforts, that were sent wherever needed in the U.S.
The family would like to extend to Dr. Paul Unger, and his staff at Champlain Valley Hematology Oncology, PC our sincere thanks for the care and support given to our Mom during this journey. Also, our thanks to all of her "best buddies" whose support and encouragement made this battle
so much easier.
At her request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are in the care of Cremation Society of Chittenden County. Donations in Debbie's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or online: stjude.org. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019