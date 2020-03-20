|
Deborah Cole Worthley
Huntington - Deborah Cole Worthley (75), passed away surrounded by family on Friday March 20th, at the McClure Miller Respite House following an exceptionally brave year-long battle with ovarian cancer.
Debbie was born July 3, 1944, in Woodsville, NH, the daughter of Walter Gilbert (Bud) and Dorothy (Dot) Akers Cole, who lived in Bradford, Vermont in the family brick house on Route 5. Debbie did not meet her father until the following October as he was on active duty for the army, stationed in England.
After Bud returned from the war, he and Dot transformed the family home into The Garden, an inn and restaurant. Debbie spent her childhood years supporting the family business, helping her mom setting tables, setting out the daily relish tray (a guest favorite!), and working as a chamber maid. Around the 9th grade, her parents decided it would be good for Debbie to work elsewhere so she got a summer job at the Rutledge Inn on nearby Lake Morey. After graduating Bradford Academy, Debbie was back at the Rutledge Inn when she and four friends arranged a blind date with five guys who worked at Bonnie Oaks, another resort across the Lake. Five couples were paired up randomly as they piled into a big Oldsmobile. That's when Debbie met David Worthley, an East Corinth native who had grown up in California. They, as well as two of the other blind date couples, would go on to get married.
Debbie attended UVM in Burlington, majoring in French and graduating in 1966. Dave and Debbie were engaged throughout Debbie's college years while Dave was living and working in New York City. They were married in Bradford on June 11, 1966. After the wedding, Debbie joined Dave in New York, living in Queens, and working at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. In 1968 they moved to Vermont, living briefly in Burlington and Westford before purchasing their long-time family home in Huntington in 1972. In 2012, they moved down the road to their retirement home in Huntington's Lower Village.
She and David were rewarded with two devoted sons Aaron and Justin, who would each go on to get married in the backyard of the family home. In 1992 Justin married Cara (Douglass), and in 1996 Aaron married Dori (Barton). Debbie's children and their spouses, and her grandchildren and great-granddaughter were the true joy of her life.
Debbie spent 10 years as a full-time mom before going back to work in 1980, with brief stops at South Burlington High School, Essex High School, and the St. Michael's College career services office. In 1984 she took a job at UVM where she would spend the next 30 years in various roles in continuing and adult education. She launched the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UVM as a statewide program for older adults in 2002 and was instrumental in obtaining the initial and ongoing funding to create OLLI locations throughout the state. She also went back to school receiving a master's degree in Gerontology from UVM. She finished her career working as the Associate Director of Education for the UVM Center on Aging, retiring in 2013.
Debbie was actively engaged in her community, including serving on the Brewster Pierce School Board, volunteering as an art mother, chairing the Huntington Elder Resource Organization (HERO), maintaining gardens and volunteering at the Huntington Library, distributing holiday gift boxes to local families, being a founding member of the Richmond/Huntington/Bolton Community Senior Center (CSC), and chairing the CSC Program Committee. For her many contributions to the Huntington community, Debbie received the Olga Hallock Award for Community Service at the 2020 Huntington Town Meeting.
After family and friends, Debbie's biggest passion was gardening; her gardens were her favorite places in the world. As a certified Master Gardener, she transformed their two Huntington properties into beautiful, expansive gardens full of annual flowers, vegetables, and most notably perennial flowers and herbs - both properties with picturesque views of Camels Hump. It is not an understatement to say that Debbie's were the most beautiful gardens in Huntington. She had many other talents and interests including cooking, entertaining - especially around the holidays, kayaking, tennis, pickleball, reading (including with a long-term book group), traveling, and walking - many would wave to Debbie on her daily walks on the roads of Huntington.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents Bud and Dot. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 54 years Dave, her children and their spouses, her grandchildren and great-granddaughter (Hannah and husband Adam, Asa, Meadow, and recent addition Ivy), her brothers Don (and wife Ann), and John (and partner Marilyn), her sister Sarah Davis, and her brother-in-law Greg. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she always looked forward to spending time with. Debbie had a great many dear friends, a lot of them going back decades.
A special thank you to Dr. Elisse Everett and her team for their dedicated care over the past year, the many nurses and staff on McClure 6, Miller 5 and Home Health at UVM Medical Center, and the compassionate team of staff and volunteers at the McClure Miller Respite House.
In lieu of flowers, Debbie would be grateful for any donations to the Community Senior Center, PO Box 508, Richmond, VT 05477. Debbie was planning to be with us at least well into her 90's and leaves many things undone. Please plant something beautiful, volunteer in your community, visit with an elder neighbor, and go for long walks. We all have more to do now.
A service to celebrate Debbie's life will be held at the Huntington Community Church at a later date. For announcements and updates about the service, please see debbieworthley.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020