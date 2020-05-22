Services
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
Deborah Stempel
Deborah Stempel


1951 - 2020
Deborah Stempel Obituary
Deborah Stempel

Waterbury Center - Deborah Crafts Stempel, 68, of Waterbury Center passed away on May 19, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House. She was born on August 12, 1951 in Manchester, NH to parents Mansfield Seth Crafts and Patricia Yeaton Crafts. On July 11, 1981 she married her love, Syl, who survives her with their daughter, Karli.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, VT. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 22 to May 23, 2020
