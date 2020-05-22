|
Deborah Stempel
Waterbury Center - Deborah Crafts Stempel, 68, of Waterbury Center passed away on May 19, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House. She was born on August 12, 1951 in Manchester, NH to parents Mansfield Seth Crafts and Patricia Yeaton Crafts. On July 11, 1981 she married her love, Syl, who survives her with their daughter, Karli.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 22 to May 23, 2020