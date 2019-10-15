|
Della J. Johnson
Milton - Our Beloved Mother, Della J. Johnson, passed through Heaven's gates peacefully in the early morning hours, Saturday October 12, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was 84 years old.
Born in Killeen, Texas, on February 28, 1935, to John and Myrtle (Krause) Roberts, she was the last survivor of 6 siblings.
Raised in Galena Park, Texas where she graduated High School. It was there, at the tender age of 17 that she met and married the love of her life, handsome Marine, Billy Joe Johnson. They were married for over 64 years before his death in 2017.
Della was a true southern lady with her soft southern accent. She was the type of woman who enjoyed conversations with anyone she met. Always happy to chat wherever she went. She was loyal and kind and devoted to her family until the very end. She was dearly loved by all and will surely be missed.
Della is survived by her daughters Tara Parker - Ceballos and her husband Hector of Houston, Texas and Bonnie Turner and her husband Armand of Milton. By her grandchildren Jacob Tardiff, Greyson Howard and Dana Trahan, her great grandson Christopher Jordan and her great granddaughter Marlee Jane Tardiff.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10 am at the Calvary Baptist Church in Essex Junction.
