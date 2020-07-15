1/
Delora J. Miller
1931 - 2020
Delora J. Miller

Burlington - Delora "Jane" Miller 88, passed away on July 15, 2020 at the Arbors Senior Living in Shelburne. Jane was born in Abilene Texas on December 19, 1931 the daughter of the late Roland and Lucille (Wood) Suggs. Jane graduated from the University of North Texas in 1954 with a degree in Music. After college she moved to New York where she met Burr Miller. She married Burr in 1956 who predeceased her in 2017. The family lived in Congers, NY where she last worked as a Clerk for the Rockland County Personnel Office. In 1994 Jane and Burr retired and moved to Burlington, VT where the family maintained a home for many years. She was predeceased by her son Steven Miller and sisters Barbara Petersen and Elaine Davis. She is survived by her son Terry Miller of Monroe NY.

A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday July 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Burial will be private. We ask that everyone wear a mask and follow the social distancing protocol in place. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
