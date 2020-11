Denis John BerthiaumeDenis John Berthiaume passed away peacefully at his home in Essex Jct. on Nov. 5th 2020 after fighting a 6 yr battle with cancer. He was born 09/08/1940 in St. Johns, Canada but his childhood was spent in and around St. Albans, Vt.. He leaves his wife, Mary Lilly Berthiaume, 3 sons Douglas, Stephen and John and his daughter, Mrs. Kyle (Dede) Miller. A full obituary can be viewed at Gregorycremation.com