Denise Anne Lavigne
Milton - Denise Anne Lavigne, 64, died peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Denise was born on November 14, 1955, in Weymouth, MA, the daughter of Lionel and Barbara (Hanscom) Deslaurier.
She graduated from Mt. Mansfield Union High School and attended nursing school at UVM.
On August 12, 1978, she married the love of her life, Glenn E. Lavigne at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Burlington. They eventually settled in Milton where they raised their sons Forrester and Adam.
Throughout her life, Denise worked as a nurse's aide, school cafeteria worker, and finally as secretary of St. Ann's Church for over a decade. It is an understatement to say the Denise was very involved with the St. Ann Catholic Church family. She coordinated numerous church events, sang in the St. Ann's Choir, was a member of the Cemetery Committee, and participated extensively in the church food shelf. She was also an active member of the Ladies of Isabelle, the Ladies of St. Ann's and the Cancer Survivors Network.
Denise enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life including sewing, quilting, cake decorating, and traveling with family. She loved making cards, catechism kits, and sharing ideas with her "Stampin'-Up" group. Denise also had a passion for gardening, cooking, tracing family genealogy, and, whenever possible, visiting the ocean.
In addition to her husband Glenn, she is survived by her sons Forrester of Milton and Adam of Grand Isle, and the family dog, Addie. By her brothers Wayne & wife Kim Deslaurier of Wilmington, N.C. and Craig & wife Muffy Deslaurier of So. Burlington and her sisters Michele & husband Britt Cummings of Oro, AZ and Linda & husband Leon Corse of Whitingham, VT and by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 5-7 pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 11 am at St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Donations may be made to St. Ann's Food Shelf in lieu of flowers.