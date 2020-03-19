|
|
Denise D. Paya
Alburgh - Denise D. Paya, 58, of Alburgh, Vt. & Malabar, Fl., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Glasgow, Montana on March 23, 1961. The daughter of the late Herbert (Dick) and Margaret (Gallagher) Hathaway. She lived most of her life in Vermont.
On March 3, 1979 Denise married the love of her life and best friend Edward K. Paya Jr., in Burlington, Vt. They did everything together and worked side by side to provide a safe, secure and enjoyable life for their family.
Denise enjoyed life to the fullest. She was very smart and was always wanting to learn about and see new things. She enjoyed being with family and friends, camping, boating, traveling, snowmobiling and jet skiing, NASCAR and all other types of racing and attended several of them. As a big music lover, she attended many concerts.
Denise is survived by her husband Edward, her children, son Jesse Paya and his wife Kristin of Barre, Vt., daughters Melissa Paya of Palm Bay, Fl., and Jenifer Botala of Alburgh, Vt. As well as her very special grandchildren: Tyler, Darian, Delaney, Madison, Nevaeh, Gabriella, Harper, and Maverick. Her children and grandchildren were her world. The legacy of Denise's kind nature, passion for family, love of extracurricular activities, and desire for life will live on through them. She is also survived by two sisters and three brothers. Chris Raymond and her husband Danny of Richmond, Vt., Gary Hathaway of Colchester, Vt., Bruce Hathaway and wife Marge, of Fairfax, Vt., and Rick Hathaway and wife Rosa of Smiths Station, Al., and several nieces and nephews, and a great number of very close friends.
Due to the current crisis in our country, services have been postponed to a later date. Donations may be made in Denise's honor to a . Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020