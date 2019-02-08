|
Dennis J. Duffy
- - Dennis J. Duffy, age 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at UVM Respite House in Colchester. He was born August 28, 1958, in Burlington, Vermont, to Gaylord and Madeline Duffy. He was a 1976 graduate of Essex High School. He Joined the Guard in 1976 as a mechanic at Camp Johnson. Dennis truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, racing, and his joy of working with Christmas trees. Dennis was always willing to help people and problem solving in engine mechanics. Dennis joins his mother, Madeline Duffy; his brothers, Gary Duffy and Wayne Duffy; his sisters Bernice and Judy Duffy in heaven. He is survived by his ex-wife Lynn Mercure, his daughter Angela Smith and husband Jeff Smith, his Son Dennis Duffy and wife Donna Duffy and grand children Dakota Beams, Preston Smith and Hunter Duffy. Family, friends, and others whose lives Dennis touched are invited to the American Legion Club for a celebration of life gathering, located at 2 Legion Road, Milton, Vermont, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019