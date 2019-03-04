|
|
Dennis Lawrence Goetz
Orwell - Dennis L. Goetz, 30, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born in Burlington, VT on June 15, 1988 to Stephen O. Goetz and Suzanne (Lawrence) Messier.
Dennis enjoyed living on his small farm. He loved being outdoors and was his happiest when he was driving his tractor and tilling and logging his land. His other passions were hunting, fishing, cooking and "spinning a tale"
He is survived by his wife Jessica L (Krol) Goetz and his much-loved pets Willow, Rio, Fern and Hunter; his father Stephen Goetz; his mother Suzanne Messier and Step father Peter Messier; his brother Jordan Goetz and Step brother Jacob Messier; his grandfather Donald E. Lawrence; his Step grandparents Mars and Jean Messier and by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents Christine D. Lawrence, Harry L. Goetz and Lorraine M. Goetz.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday March 6, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Corbin and Palmer Funeral home, 9 Pleasant St, Essex Junction, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County at 142 Kindness Ct, South Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 4, 2019