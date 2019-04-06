|
Dennis Monroe Friend
Burlington - Dennis Monroe Friend, age 74 of Bristol, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019 at University Medical Center. A memorial service will be held April 19 at 3:00 at the Bristol Federated Church. Gathering following at the Bristol Legion.
Dennis is survived by his wife Lucille, two sons Eric fiancé Renee, Matthew wife Jess, daughters Stephanie Davis husband Paul, Angela and her significant other Patrick. Dennis also has 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dennis has three surviving siblings. Sandy Nagle, Ruthie McCormick, and Howard Davidson (Bud) along with several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his much loved dog, Remi.
Dennis Monroe Friend was born April 20, 1944 in Burlington, Vermont and was the son of Monroe Friend and Barbara Davidson (Friend). He served in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1967. He was very dedicated to his work and spent 8 years at EBAC Whiting Company in Burlington. Following that, he spent 27 years at IBM from which he retired.
Dennis enjoyed watching cooking shows, traveling, and being with friends and family. In summers, he would spend time in the vegetable gardens and help his friends Jerry and Hal with sawing logs or cutting firewood. He would also enjoy watching some of his grandchildrens' outdoor school activities.
His family would like to thank the wonderful Medical staff at the UVM Medical Center McClure NICU Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family is instead asking for donations to . https://www.stiude.ore/
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019