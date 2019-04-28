|
|
Dennis (Bob) Vautier
Burlington - Dennis (Bob) Robert Vautier died peacefully in Burlington, VT on April 2nd 2019 at the age of 75.
Bob is survived by his children, Dennis Vautier, Amber Vecchiarelli, Alex Pintair and Sera Vautier; and siblings Grif Vautier, Tom Pope, Deborah Haight, Victor Vautier, and Val Vautier, stepmother Charlotte Moore and 7 Grandchildren.
Bob was born on July 19th 1943 in Manchester NH to Beverly Russell and Annis (Duke) Vautier. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1961 and then Johnson State College in 1964. Throughout his college years, Bob was a traveling folk singer, part of a duet called The Only Two, with his friend Frank Laden. The pair sang all over New York and New England and were featured on both college and commercial radio programs. Bob also spent time as a Ski Instructor at the Mount Mansfield Ski Company. After graduating he worked for the Combined Insurance Company as an agent and manager for 5 years before becoming the first full time Director of the March of Dimes. Dedicating 8 years to the non-profit he created new programs statewide, including the first walk-a-thon. When he left, the organization had four employees and the structure it needed to grow into the future. Bob's next adventure was as the Executive Director of the Vermont State Medical Society. Throughout his ten years at that position he continued to organize and innovate, building membership and infrastructure for the organization. During his tenure, he was also on the BC BS board of directors, for both VT and NH, the VT Dept of Education Advisory Board, the New England Health Education Association and the Northeast Canadian/American Health Council.
Bob was an active member of many local organizations, including the Montpelier Rotary Club, The Greater Barre Jaycees, and the Boy Scouts of America. Later in Life his passion for helping youths led him to become the Boy Scouts Vermont Council President.
Bob was also very active in the church for most of his life, taking a leadership role in the congregations he patronized over the years. He was a guest speaker, music leader, elder and board member. He was also a huge supporter of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International group, attending over 30 years of annual meetings.
Bob was also an accomplished blacksmith, even being featured in a 1978 issue of Vermont Life. His love of guitar and singing transcended his beatnik days in the sixties and he continued to play and sing in both church, coffee houses, karaoke nights,and various venues his whole life. Bob was an inventor and holds a US utility patent.
Each of his four children hold special memories of their father. He was interested in teaching them skills throughout his life. Whether it was helping to restore a vintage Volkswagen car, renovate an apartment building, of fix random household problems, Bob was always ready to lend a hand to both his children and his friends. He taught his grandchildren guitar, singing, construction techniques and countless other practical skills. Bob was knowledgeable, helpful, funny and dynamic. He will be missed by many.
A memorial service is scheduled for May 8th at 11am at the Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly in Waterbury VT. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019