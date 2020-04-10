|
Dewey William "Junior" Irish
So. Burlington - Dewey W. Irish 77, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020. Dewey was born in South Burlington in 1942, the son of Dewey W. Irish and Bernice J. Spear where he was one of nine children. Shortly after graduating from Saint Johnsbury Trade School in 1961 he met and married his wife, Irene (English) of 54 years. She was by his side through the battles of diabetes.
For most of his life, Dewey was a carpenter and a farmer. In 1994, Dewey started his dream job, The Irish Farm Stand which was located on Allen Road in South Burlington. Loving the outdoors, it was his passion and gave him great joy. He enjoyed hunting in the Northeast Kingdom, especially with his friend Stan Roberts.
Dewey was not known to sit still and was always on the go. He liked driving the roads and visiting with friends. He was spontaneous, and when he would say "let's go" to his wife, they were off. He was a wisecracker and his one liner quotes always made people laugh.
Dewey will be forever remembered by his wife and partner, Irene, and their children, Carmel Ewing and spouse Jim, Kelley Irish and spouse Jeff Mastin, Colleen Lee and spouse David, Lorraine Clark and spouse Jesse, and Erika Wolff and spouse Mark. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Jessica and Joshua Ewing, David Lee (spouse Nicole), Elissa Lee, and Liam Wolff and his longtime friend Cary Todriff who was like a brother to him. Dewey will also be fondly remembered by the numerous family and dear friends whose lives he touched. We'll always smile when we remember his philosophy of life "We're not here for a long time, just for a good time."
Given world events at the time of his passing, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
If friends desire to make contributions in memory of Dewey W. Irish they may be given to Cathedral Square, 412 Farrell Street, Ste 100, South Burlington, VT 05403 or www.cathedralsquare.org/donate.
Arrangements in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020