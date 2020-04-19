Resources
Diana Della Byrd

Diana Della Byrd Obituary
Diana Della Byrd

Diana Della Byrd, age 75 passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 in Burlington,Vermont. She was born September 28, 1944 in Burlington Vermont, daughter of Edward and Diane (Blanchard) Charbonneau. Diana and Joe lived in Winooski for many years. Diana was a much loved wife, mother, daughter and sister.

Diana leaves her loving husband Joseph L. Byrd ( the two were married on March 19, 1960); their son Joseph L. Byrd Jr. and his wife Doris. She is also survived by her mother, Diana Chagnon; sister Theresa Bessette; brothers, Gary Willette (Barb), Chris Charbonneau (Laura), Jay Bessette, Alan Bessette, and Carl Bessette; 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; several nieces; nephews and cousins.

She was pre-deceased by her daughter, DeDe; father Edward Charbonneau and brother Brian Bessette.

Joe and her family are very thankful to Doris for all that she did for Diana over the past few years.

No memorial service will be held at this time. The family will plan something at a later date. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
